Photo 1642
Nobody at home..
Some King Parrots emerged from this tube - they must have decided it was unsuitable real estate - they never came back...
28th June 2021
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fifth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
22nd June 2021 4:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Great textures. Can’t work out if the inside of a tree trunk or rock formation.
July 2nd, 2021
