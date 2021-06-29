Previous
Next
A favourite sight.. by robz
Photo 1643

A favourite sight..

Visitors always marvel at this pyramid - made by one man with an excavator.....
29th June 2021 29th Jun 21

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fifth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
450% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great structure. Any reason why? Or just because he can!
July 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise