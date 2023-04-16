Previous
Next
Graffiti - or community message board...? by robz
Photo 2022

Graffiti - or community message board...?

Many towns on the New South Wales coastline have long rock walls to stabilize their river mouth.
Some towns allow, or even encourage, people to use a rock as a canvas for a family memento...
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
553% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Call me Joe ace
❤️⭐️
April 15th, 2023  
Babs ace
Looks colourful. I have seen the breakwall at Port Macquarie and the paintings there look lovely. Our breakwater walls here haven't been painted though.
April 15th, 2023  
Lesley ace
What an interesting idea!
April 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise