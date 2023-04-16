Sign up
Photo 2022
Graffiti - or community message board...?
Many towns on the New South Wales coastline have long rock walls to stabilize their river mouth.
Some towns allow, or even encourage, people to use a rock as a canvas for a family memento...
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
3
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Call me Joe
ace
❤️⭐️
April 15th, 2023
Babs
ace
Looks colourful. I have seen the breakwall at Port Macquarie and the paintings there look lovely. Our breakwater walls here haven't been painted though.
April 15th, 2023
Lesley
ace
What an interesting idea!
April 15th, 2023
