It's called "dunking"..... by robz
Photo 2076

It's called "dunking".....

Odyssey gradually moves forward - until her bow touches the rocks - which means we're all having a cold shower!
9th June 2023 9th Jun 23

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Casablanca ace
Oof! Hope the weather was warm!!
June 21st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Madness or fun. Possibly both.
June 21st, 2023  
Babs ace
Hope it is warmer than here in NSW.
June 21st, 2023  
