Photo 2076
It's called "dunking".....
Odyssey gradually moves forward - until her bow touches the rocks - which means we're all having a cold shower!
9th June 2023
9th Jun 23
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Tags
trip
,
oz
Casablanca
ace
Oof! Hope the weather was warm!!
June 21st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Madness or fun. Possibly both.
June 21st, 2023
Babs
ace
Hope it is warmer than here in NSW.
June 21st, 2023
