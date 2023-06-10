Previous
Fringed Lily.. by robz
Fringed Lily..

One of our favourites. A surprise to see in W.A - we get them in Qld too...
10th June 2023 10th Jun 23

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Susan Wakely ace
What a fabulous frilly lily.
June 22nd, 2023  
Bjchip ace
Another new one for me! So pretty!
June 22nd, 2023  
