Monkey Mia, sunset No 1 by robz
Monkey Mia, sunset No 1

So many beautiful sunsets from so many places along the coast of W.A. Monkey Mia was one of the best...
18th July 2023 18th Jul 23

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Susan Wakely ace
Great silhouettes.
August 5th, 2023  
Jacqueline ace
Gorgeous!
August 5th, 2023  
