Photo 2115
Monkey Mia, sunset No 1
So many beautiful sunsets from so many places along the coast of W.A. Monkey Mia was one of the best...
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
2
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Tags
oztrip
Susan Wakely
ace
Great silhouettes.
August 5th, 2023
Jacqueline
ace
Gorgeous!
August 5th, 2023
