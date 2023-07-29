Sign up
Previous
Photo 2126
At last...
A "Pink Lake" which really was pink. The colour seems to depend on the amount of rain recently received, the weather, the time of day and the amount of wind.
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
2
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3171
photos
96
followers
60
following
582% complete
View this month »
2119
2120
2121
2122
2123
2124
2125
2126
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
28th June 2023 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
oztrip
Susan Wakely
ace
A beautiful colour. Guess it changes depending on levels of algae and bacteria in the water.
August 19th, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
How amazing to see this. Very cool.
August 19th, 2023
