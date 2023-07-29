Previous
At last... by robz
At last...

A "Pink Lake" which really was pink. The colour seems to depend on the amount of rain recently received, the weather, the time of day and the amount of wind.
Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Susan Wakely
A beautiful colour. Guess it changes depending on levels of algae and bacteria in the water.
August 19th, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett
How amazing to see this. Very cool.
August 19th, 2023  
