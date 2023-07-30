Sign up
Photo 2127
Another one found....
Much further along in our trip - a second, very pink lake! And we discovered that overcast, very still days produce a colour not seen in the same lake on a sunny day!
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Tags
trip
,
oz
Rob Z
Hi Wylie and Susan - this is Lake Tyrell at Sea Lake - just amazing!
@pusspup
@wakelys
August 19th, 2023
@pusspup @wakelys