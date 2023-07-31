Previous
They came for pink but went home with yellow... by robz
They came for pink but went home with yellow...

Different day, different time, different weather - same lake....
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Corinne C
Fabulous silhouettes.
August 20th, 2023  
Walks @ 7
Fabulous silhouette of an artist in action (with assistant) Fav!
August 20th, 2023  
