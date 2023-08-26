Sign up
Photo 2154
Southern Right Whale with calf...
At the Head of The Bight whale watching boardwalk. This area is a safe haven, and significant nursery, for whales migrating to and from the warmer waters to the north of their usual waters in the sub-Antarctic waters of the Southern Ocean.
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Tags
oztrip
Annie D
ace
Oh Wow! what a thrill :)
September 26th, 2023
JackieR
ace
What a privilege to see, thank you for sharing 🙏
September 26th, 2023
Babs
ace
How exciting. The people in the foreground really give a sense of scale.
September 26th, 2023
