Coffin Bay.... by robz
Photo 2155

Coffin Bay....

Two words guarantied to bring a smile to many an Aussie's face....
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

Rob Z

Casablanca ace
Lol! Good to see that face again 😀
September 26th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
@casablanca :) Still the same Errol - loving life and a beer and especially an oyster!! It doesn't seem that long ago that we wandered the marketplace, admired The Albert Hall, walked in the parks and just had a wonderful day. We still owe you a day in return! :)
September 26th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
@robz I often think about that day! It was so much fun to spend time with you two 😊😊
September 26th, 2023  
Lesley ace
What a great smile
September 26th, 2023  
