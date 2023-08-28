Previous
Odd spot for a meeting. by robz
Odd spot for a meeting.

But they paid to be there.....
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Suzanne
Oh that's a good one. I like the lines and colours.
September 28th, 2023  
Casablanca
Ha ha, especially when you consider sound travels across water!
September 28th, 2023  
