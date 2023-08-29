Previous
Once, there were trees..... by robz
Photo 2157

Once, there were trees.....

Eyre Peninsular SA. We didn't know what to expect - but it sure wasn't these bare, green expanses.
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
590% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
….. and now apparently, there are not! It looks very flat & empty.
September 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise