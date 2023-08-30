Sign up
Previous
Photo 2158
Salt flats, Mangroves and Samphire....
At Arno Bay SA. Weird and wonderful - Samphire is sooo tough. It can grow in marshy, salty areas or in desolately dry areas. Fabulous colours through from red to pink to greens and browns, with even a tinge of blue occasionally.
30th August 2023
30th Aug 23
5
0
Embed Code
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3204
photos
97
followers
61
following
591% complete
View this month »
2151
2152
2153
2154
2155
2156
2157
2158
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
22nd July 2023 1:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
oztrip
Granagringa
ace
love seeing all the places you visit!
September 29th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
September 29th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
@granagringa
Hi Granagringa - I really liked your comment. We've had a super trip and I wanted to have a bit of a summary of the spots we went in the order we went - but it is a bit of a worry that it might become boring! Cheers Rob
September 29th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shots. I think it’s interesting too, to see where you have been.
September 29th, 2023
Yao RL
ace
Love those deep colours.
September 29th, 2023
