Salt flats, Mangroves and Samphire.... by robz
Photo 2158

Salt flats, Mangroves and Samphire....

At Arno Bay SA. Weird and wonderful - Samphire is sooo tough. It can grow in marshy, salty areas or in desolately dry areas. Fabulous colours through from red to pink to greens and browns, with even a tinge of blue occasionally.
30th August 2023 30th Aug 23

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Granagringa ace
love seeing all the places you visit!
September 29th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
September 29th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
@granagringa Hi Granagringa - I really liked your comment. We've had a super trip and I wanted to have a bit of a summary of the spots we went in the order we went - but it is a bit of a worry that it might become boring! Cheers Rob
September 29th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shots. I think it’s interesting too, to see where you have been.
September 29th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
Love those deep colours.
September 29th, 2023  
