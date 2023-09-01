Previous
Lines and reflections.... by robz
Lines and reflections....

The brand new harbour at Cowell SA
1st September 2023 1st Sep 23

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Diana ace
Lovely collage of this great looking harbour, lovely yacht and reflections.
October 2nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Unusual to see a harbour so empty. I am sure it will soon be well occupied.
October 2nd, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Great collage - so many interesting lines and reflections with framing to match
October 2nd, 2023  
Babs ace
It looks so neat. I feel quite sorry for the lonely boat there all by itself.
October 2nd, 2023  
