Abstract 1 by robz
Abstract 1

As found in the Adelaide Light festival.
4th September 2023 4th Sep 23

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
*lynn ace
fantastic capture
October 10th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
Fantastic use of light beams.
October 10th, 2023  
Krista Mae ace
Amazing shot!
October 10th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture. I love the colors. It’s a beautiful abstract.
October 10th, 2023  
