Previous
All a bit weird... by robz
Photo 2168

All a bit weird...

A weird sculpture that lets you take a weird selfie....
2 images combined to show both at once :)
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
593% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great find and capture
October 15th, 2023  
Diana ace
I absolutely love this Rob, what a fabulous image! Nice to almost see you too ;-)
October 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise