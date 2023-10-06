Sign up
Photo 2195
Photo 2195
A different time of day..
Lyn
@lynnz
commented that she would like to see Lake Tyrrell when it was pink. This was it early in the day, on a rainy day - as vividly pink now as it was vividly yellow the afternoon before.
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
2
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
View this month »
oztrip
oztrip
Diana
ace
what a fabulous composition and capture, such an amazing colour.
November 11th, 2023
JackieR
ace
What a perfectly balanced beautiful photo
November 11th, 2023
