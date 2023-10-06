Previous
A different time of day.. by robz
A different time of day..

Lyn @lynnz commented that she would like to see Lake Tyrrell when it was pink. This was it early in the day, on a rainy day - as vividly pink now as it was vividly yellow the afternoon before.
6th October 2023

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Diana
what a fabulous composition and capture, such an amazing colour.
November 11th, 2023  
JackieR
What a perfectly balanced beautiful photo
November 11th, 2023  
