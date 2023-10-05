Sign up
Previous
Photo 2194
Lake Tyrrell from a distance.
Hard to believe that the water in this lake is actually pink.
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3241
photos
99
followers
71
following
601% complete
2187
2188
2189
2190
2191
2192
2193
2194
oztrip
*lynn
ace
nice color ... Would love to see a picture of the pink water.
November 10th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely soft tones.
November 10th, 2023
