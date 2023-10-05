Previous
Lake Tyrrell from a distance. by robz
Photo 2194

Lake Tyrrell from a distance.

Hard to believe that the water in this lake is actually pink.
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
*lynn ace
nice color ... Would love to see a picture of the pink water.
November 10th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely soft tones.
November 10th, 2023  
