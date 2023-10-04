Previous
Along one of the Silo-Trails..... by robz
Photo 2193

Along one of the Silo-Trails.....

So many silos - all so different - some better than others. This was one we really liked.
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Wonderful capture of this amazing artwork, so many talented artists in your country Rob!
November 9th, 2023  
Great shot. That's the one I like as well, at Sealake.
November 9th, 2023  
It is such a wonderful idea and it must look amazing when there. Very cool.
November 9th, 2023  
@ankers70 Hi Suzanne - it sure is a beauty! We really wanted to see it lit up at night, but unfortunately it didn't happen while we were there. :)
November 9th, 2023  
