Photo 2191
A wonderful surprise...
The Grampians - so much nicer that we remembered! Last visit was during a drought - think dry, dusty, hot and miserable. This time it was magnificent - conditions good enough for masses of mosses and sundews!!
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
7
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3238
photos
99
followers
71
following
600% complete
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
7
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
15th August 2023 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
oztrip
Wylie
ace
Oh I definitely need to get there. Love that boronia. Are you doing a lap?
November 8th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Oh that's a stunning collage, every photo perfect
November 8th, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
How beautiful!
November 8th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous collage.
November 8th, 2023
Lesley
ace
A superb collage. What a stunning place.
November 8th, 2023
Babs
ace
What an interesting collage. So much to look at here.
November 8th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 8th, 2023
