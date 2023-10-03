Previous
A wonderful surprise... by robz
A wonderful surprise...

The Grampians - so much nicer that we remembered! Last visit was during a drought - think dry, dusty, hot and miserable. This time it was magnificent - conditions good enough for masses of mosses and sundews!!
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Rob Z

Wylie ace
Oh I definitely need to get there. Love that boronia. Are you doing a lap?
November 8th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Oh that's a stunning collage, every photo perfect
November 8th, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
How beautiful!
November 8th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous collage.
November 8th, 2023  
Lesley ace
A superb collage. What a stunning place.
November 8th, 2023  
Babs ace
What an interesting collage. So much to look at here.
November 8th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 8th, 2023  
