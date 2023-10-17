Previous
In a make-believe forest... by robz
In a make-believe forest...

The entry to one section of the National Museum - just fascinating to see...
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Babs ace
Well spotted, love it. Nice selfie too. I love the National Museum, lots of photo opportunities. fav
November 17th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
November 17th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Babs beat me to it. But nice selfie too!!
November 17th, 2023  
