Previous
Photo 2206
In a make-believe forest...
The entry to one section of the National Museum - just fascinating to see...
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
3
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
oztrip
Babs
ace
Well spotted, love it. Nice selfie too. I love the National Museum, lots of photo opportunities. fav
November 17th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
November 17th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Babs beat me to it. But nice selfie too!!
November 17th, 2023
