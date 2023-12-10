Sign up
Previous
Photo 2260
No longer a worry...
He doesn't look so bad as a watercolour. You can't see his fangs any more! :) This was a huge boy - roughly seven inches between outstretched tips of legs. I like spiders - but he was right over our entry door...
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
5
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3311
photos
110
followers
86
following
619% complete
2253
2254
2255
2256
2257
2258
2259
2260
Views
17
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
9th December 2023 1:36pm
Casablanca
ace
Aggh!! I would have started running and not stopped til I reached Uluru!
December 22nd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
My goodness that’s huge.
December 22nd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
That’s enormous!
December 22nd, 2023
Beverley
ace
Yikes
December 22nd, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Oh my!!!! RUN!!
December 22nd, 2023
