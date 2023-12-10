No longer a worry...

Previous
He doesn't look so bad as a watercolour. You can't see his fangs any more! :) This was a huge boy - roughly seven inches between outstretched tips of legs. I like spiders - but he was right over our entry door...
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Casablanca ace
Aggh!! I would have started running and not stopped til I reached Uluru!
December 22nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
My goodness that’s huge.
December 22nd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
That’s enormous!
December 22nd, 2023  
Beverley ace
Yikes
December 22nd, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Oh my!!!! RUN!!
December 22nd, 2023  
