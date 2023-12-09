Sign up
Previous
Photo 2259
Flowering Dogwood...
One of our favourite native bushes...
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
8
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3310
photos
110
followers
86
following
618% complete
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
8
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
8th December 2023 6:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and pov.
December 22nd, 2023
jean karvelis
nice shot, but thats not dog wood, looks like morman broom
December 22nd, 2023
Dorothy
ace
Looks like gorse to me. In North America dogwood is a small tree with white or pink flowers. Yours is beautiful.
December 22nd, 2023
Rob Z
ace
@illinilass
Hi Dorothy - ours isn't a gorse, it's a pea flowered shrub. It isn't spikey but is maybe just as colourful as gorse..
December 22nd, 2023
Rob Z
ace
@karvelis
Nope - it's an Aussie and we call it dogwood. :)
December 22nd, 2023
jean karvelis
@robz
but its not dog wood. i dont care what you call it
December 22nd, 2023
jean karvelis
https://images.app.goo.gl/7For4uMUJuDMbiNa9
December 22nd, 2023
Rob Z
ace
@karvelis
LOL - And right there is the problem with common names instead of scientific names.. :) And here's a link to our dogwood..
https://www.anbg.gov.au/gnp/gnp2/jacksonia-scoparia.html
December 22nd, 2023
