Flowering Dogwood... by robz
Flowering Dogwood...

One of our favourite native bushes...
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Diana ace
Lovely shot and pov.
December 22nd, 2023  
jean karvelis
nice shot, but thats not dog wood, looks like morman broom
December 22nd, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Looks like gorse to me. In North America dogwood is a small tree with white or pink flowers. Yours is beautiful.
December 22nd, 2023  
Rob Z ace
@illinilass Hi Dorothy - ours isn't a gorse, it's a pea flowered shrub. It isn't spikey but is maybe just as colourful as gorse..
December 22nd, 2023  
Rob Z ace
@karvelis Nope - it's an Aussie and we call it dogwood. :)
December 22nd, 2023  
jean karvelis
@robz but its not dog wood. i dont care what you call it
December 22nd, 2023  
Rob Z ace
@karvelis LOL - And right there is the problem with common names instead of scientific names.. :) And here's a link to our dogwood.. https://www.anbg.gov.au/gnp/gnp2/jacksonia-scoparia.html
December 22nd, 2023  
