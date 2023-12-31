Previous
Spore capsules on tiny, little lichens.. by robz
Photo 2274

Spore capsules on tiny, little lichens..

Taken using the nifty Micro-Macro setting... To the naked eye these are just small red specks...
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful macro. I love the comp.
December 31st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
December 31st, 2023  
Jean Karvelis
Happy Hogmanay!
December 31st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
This picks up the red spires so nicely.
December 31st, 2023  
Babs ace
Amazing detail.
December 31st, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Incredible. I do love being able to see so much more than the naked eye. Fabulous photo.
December 31st, 2023  
Suzanne ace
That's a great capture of detail that's generally hard to see
December 31st, 2023  
