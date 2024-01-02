Previous
Nature's zipper.. by robz
Photo 2278

Nature's zipper..

as seen on a cockatoo's feather. The small spines mesh with the ridge on the other side.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
624% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Wow amazing detail
January 3rd, 2024  
Wylie ace
great macro
January 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise