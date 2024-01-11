Previous
Cheating... by robz
Photo 2292

Cheating...

Making a "double exposure" type image when your camera won't do it....
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
627% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Nice effect.
January 10th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very clever… super interesting
January 10th, 2024  
haskar ace
This is not cheating but a different technique.
January 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
January 10th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Not cheating - creative! And also a very nice result.
January 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise