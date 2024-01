Winter in Australia?! Not...

We need to go over this pass every time we travel up to the farm. The shipping containers are to stop boulders crashing down on cars. But they couldn't stop the right-hand side of the road sliding down the mountain.... It is no longer there..

This is a shot from a little while ago - it had no blue. I checked its properties - F9 and exposure bias of +0.7 The ISO wasn't shown but it was probably 400. A good starting point to play with for future, distance shots. :)