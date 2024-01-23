Previous
The guardian of our farm...

He's a very fierce letterbox - made by a very clever, local metal-worker who recycles scrap metal. His body used to be a gas cylinder....
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Casablanca ace
I love him 😂❤️🐸
January 21st, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
I hope the postman is not too scared to put your mail in this!
January 21st, 2024  
