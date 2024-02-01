Previous
Old age strikes again... by robz
Old age strikes again...

Seen along the Bald Rock Creek walk - gorgeous but I can't remember its name!
We also get them on the big rock on the farm - should know it's name. :)
Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Mags ace
Just plain beautiful!
January 30th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
January 30th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Lovely! My view is that as long as you remember your own name, you're on top!!
January 30th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
January 30th, 2024  
Bobbi C ace
Oh so pretty. I love that color flower!
January 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
January 30th, 2024  
Peter ace
Very pretty capture Rob:)
January 30th, 2024  
