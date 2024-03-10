Previous
Another night shot.... by robz
Another night shot....

I love this camera!
10th March 2024

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
644% complete

Beverley ace
Gorgeous reflections… beautiful dreamy shot
March 8th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
The lights are casting nice reflections across the water.
March 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely lights on the water and a very serene scene.
March 8th, 2024  
