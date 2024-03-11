Previous
Sun safe... by robz
Photo 2352

Sun safe...

Melanomas are a real concern - and these beach gazebos are the newest way to help prevent them. Cheap, lightweight and airy!
11th March 2024 11th Mar 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
644% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
What a great idea!
March 9th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Very practical
March 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
March 9th, 2024  
Call me Joe ace
❤️👌⭐️
March 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise