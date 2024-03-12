Previous
Both ends of the tourist spectrum....

These properties are neighbours - Peter's Fish and Chips OR The Imperial Hotel, officially known as Pallazo Versace. I loved the locals checking out the Rolls!
Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Beverley ace
Very interesting
March 10th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A fun collage! I'd love to try Peter's Fish and Chips!
March 10th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I like the comparison of the flash cars to the left and the bicycle to the right.
March 10th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very nice! I would checkout the rolls too.
March 10th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
An interesting collage. An all too common contrast.
March 10th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice collage😊
March 10th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Hysterical that they are neighbours! I would be checking out the cars too!
March 10th, 2024  
amyK ace
Love the contrast!
March 10th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane
Fish and chips I can relate to. the Rolls, out of my league.
March 10th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
super juxtaposition Rob
March 10th, 2024  
