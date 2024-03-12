Sign up
Photo 2353
Both ends of the tourist spectrum....
These properties are neighbours - Peter's Fish and Chips OR The Imperial Hotel, officially known as Pallazo Versace. I loved the locals checking out the Rolls!
12th March 2024
12th Mar 24
10
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3405
photos
121
followers
93
following
644% complete
Photo Details
Views
26
Comments
10
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
2nd March 2024 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Very interesting
March 10th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A fun collage! I'd love to try Peter's Fish and Chips!
March 10th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
I like the comparison of the flash cars to the left and the bicycle to the right.
March 10th, 2024
Mags
ace
Very nice! I would checkout the rolls too.
March 10th, 2024
Bill Davidson
An interesting collage. An all too common contrast.
March 10th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Nice collage😊
March 10th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Hysterical that they are neighbours! I would be checking out the cars too!
March 10th, 2024
amyK
ace
Love the contrast!
March 10th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
Fish and chips I can relate to. the Rolls, out of my league.
March 10th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
super juxtaposition Rob
March 10th, 2024
