Previous
The Sheraton. by robz
Photo 2354

The Sheraton.

Versace faces The Broadwater, The Sheraton faces the Pacific Ocean - directly across from Versace. Both are testaments to some possibly shady deals done in the early days of the Gold Coast.
13th March 2024 13th Mar 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
644% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
A lovely inverted image!
March 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise