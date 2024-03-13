Sign up
Photo 2354
The Sheraton.
Versace faces The Broadwater, The Sheraton faces the Pacific Ocean - directly across from Versace. Both are testaments to some possibly shady deals done in the early days of the Gold Coast.
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2354
Mags
ace
A lovely inverted image!
March 11th, 2024
