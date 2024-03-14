A spot for a beer and a view of any number of boats.

Big, small and just plain gigantic - they are all moored in the Broadwater. One boat which seems to moor here quite regularly belongs to the mining billionaire Clive Palmer. It is a $40million, 56m Italian designed superyacht patriotically named 'Australia'. It has two sundecks, an outdoor and indoor bar, a jacuzzi, and a VIP suite. Funnily enough, Clive and I went to the same State High School! I'm not sure that he would realise this... LOL :)