Previous
A spot for a beer and a view of any number of boats. by robz
Photo 2355

A spot for a beer and a view of any number of boats.

Big, small and just plain gigantic - they are all moored in the Broadwater. One boat which seems to moor here quite regularly belongs to the mining billionaire Clive Palmer. It is a $40million, 56m Italian designed superyacht patriotically named 'Australia'. It has two sundecks, an outdoor and indoor bar, a jacuzzi, and a VIP suite. Funnily enough, Clive and I went to the same State High School! I'm not sure that he would realise this... LOL :)
14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
645% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Cheers
March 13th, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
Boy, some people have a lot of money to burn
March 13th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
@jgpittenger Hi again Jane. Yep, they do - and if he's an example it doesn't make them a nicer person, to put it mildly! :)
March 13th, 2024  
Rick ace
Great view out there. Nice capture.
March 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise