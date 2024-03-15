Previous
A colourful surprise... by robz
A colourful surprise...

We walked around the corner, looked up a few stairs, and found we were on the other side of a photo shoot....
15th March 2024

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
JackieR ace
Interesting outfit
March 13th, 2024  
