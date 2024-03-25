Previous
Mr and Mrs Golden Orb Weaving Spider... by robz
Mr and Mrs Golden Orb Weaving Spider...

He's the shy one hiding up at the top of the photo....
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Jacqueline ace
Beautiful spider. I hope she doesn’t eat him….
March 23rd, 2024  
