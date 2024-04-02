Previous
The IR camera went for a walk... by robz
Photo 2374

The IR camera went for a walk...

along the walkway and onto the beach - the wonderfully deserted beach... :)
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
650% complete

Casablanca ace
Looks so tropical and lush
March 31st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Lovely pic
March 31st, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
Very nice
March 31st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice effect.
March 31st, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
It looks magical.
March 31st, 2024  
Kate ace
Great pov and love the IR effect
March 31st, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Looks really cool
March 31st, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
wow such a cool photo Rob
March 31st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Interesting effect…
March 31st, 2024  
Mags ace
Wonderful image!
March 31st, 2024  
