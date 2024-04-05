Sign up
Previous
Photo 2377
The platypus hole is looking good....
One of the highlights at our favourite walk on the Granite belt.
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
6
0
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Lesley
It’s a fabulous spot.
April 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
Nice reflections.
April 3rd, 2024
gloria jones
Great shot and reflections
April 3rd, 2024
Renee Salamon
That’s a very eerie looking tree - it makes for a great reflection
April 3rd, 2024
Beverley
Fabulous reflections, it maybe a perfect spot to write… utter calm
April 3rd, 2024
Phil Howcroft
super reflections here Rob
April 3rd, 2024
