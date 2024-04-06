Previous
On the top of the rock.. by robz
Photo 2378

On the top of the rock..

a twisting, turning series of rock pools lead to an underground tunnel to the valley below..
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
651% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Wonderful POV! You can see how the water has worn the rocks down.
April 4th, 2024  
haskar ace
Lovely low pov and scene.
April 4th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 4th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wonderful… so much fun I’m sure
April 4th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great pov.
April 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise