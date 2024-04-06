Sign up
Previous
Photo 2378
On the top of the rock..
a twisting, turning series of rock pools lead to an underground tunnel to the valley below..
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
5
3
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3431
photos
124
followers
99
following
651% complete
View this month »
2371
2372
2373
2374
2375
2376
2377
2378
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Wonderful POV! You can see how the water has worn the rocks down.
April 4th, 2024
haskar
ace
Lovely low pov and scene.
April 4th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
April 4th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderful… so much fun I’m sure
April 4th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great pov.
April 4th, 2024
