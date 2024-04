A nod to history...

Wine grapes were first planted on the Granite Gelt in the 1860โ€™s by the local catholic parish priest, Father Jerome Davadi. Later many Italian families settled in the region and grew vines to make wine for their own use. Today there are approximately 60 different grape growers producing a wide variety of wines - many of which are grouped into a Strange Birds Collection, which highlights wine types not commonly produced in Australia.