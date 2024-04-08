Previous
A little bit of Autumn colour.. by robz
Photo 2380

A little bit of Autumn colour..

Vineyards are great places to wander with your camera - especially if you're the designated driver...
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
652% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
The vine looks good against the threatening sky
April 6th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane
Well done you designated driver. Love the effect
April 6th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Beautiful image.
April 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise