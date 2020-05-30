Previous
LHG-6262- poop shot by rontu
Photo 1295

LHG-6262- poop shot

I went back to the osprey nest and found one young baby osprey showing in the nest by using a short ladder on the shore. Its a balancing act for me. I am just starting to look through my images but happy to have gotten the poop shot.
30th May 2020 30th May 20

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Milanie ace
Don't know as I could handle ladder AND camera - good job!
June 1st, 2020  
