Photo 1295
LHG-6262- poop shot
I went back to the osprey nest and found one young baby osprey showing in the nest by using a short ladder on the shore. Its a balancing act for me. I am just starting to look through my images but happy to have gotten the poop shot.
30th May 2020
30th May 20
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Photo Details
osprey
Milanie
ace
Don't know as I could handle ladder AND camera - good job!
June 1st, 2020
365 Project
