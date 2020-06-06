Previous
LHG-7147- Osprey with young by rontu
LHG-7147- Osprey with young

I returned to the nest at the lake this morning to see how mush the youngster had grown in 10 days. The feathers are beginning to come in.
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Linda Godwin

@rontu
FBailey ace
How great to be able to watch their development
June 7th, 2020  
KWind ace
Fantastic clarity!
June 7th, 2020  
