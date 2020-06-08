Previous
LHG-7622-yellow canna lily by rontu
LHG-7622-yellow canna lily

Proud to see my yellow canna blooming. I have lots of red ones but only 2 yellow have survived. On top of that its bllooming before the japenese beetles arrived!
8th June 2020

Linda Godwin

@rontu
