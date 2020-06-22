Previous
LHG-7799- red firey plant by rontu
Photo 1309

LHG-7799- red firey plant

I know I have a big gap in my project. I went for a visit as it was my nephew and his sons birthday, with my lowered immune system more than I could handle. Been out of it since last monday(headaches and brain fog with low grade fever) but finally was able to get up and about yesterday. This morning made up my mind to get out and use my camera and brain again. Found to new plants blooming. This one I cannot remember the name. Firey plant is opening up. It is important to keep our little routines going no matter what others think of them.
Linda Godwin

@rontu
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of these beautiful and unusual blooms. Look after yourself and keep well.
June 22nd, 2020  
