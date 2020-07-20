Sign up
Photo 1336
LHG-9946- milkyway
Star gazing and comet searching was fun last night. The Milky way was visible last night from A H Stephens State park in GA.
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
Linda Godwin
@rontu
1329
1330
1331
1332
1333
1334
1335
1336
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
19th July 2020 10:30pm
Tags
nightsky
,
milkyway
