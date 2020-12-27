Previous
LHG-Cardinal enjoying warm sunshine by rontu
Photo 1446

LHG-Cardinal enjoying warm sunshine

Grateful to be able to go a short distance for a walk around a small lake. Founds many robins, a brown thrasher and this cardinal basking in the warm sunshine.
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

Linda Godwin

@rontu
