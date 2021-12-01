Sign up
Photo 1709
LHG_4751_ Meadowlark in flight
Went walking at Nash farms this fine morning and found a few birds. A nice group of meadowlarks. I actually got a couple in focus although it is cropped . It was a pleasant morning out.
1st December 2021
1st Dec 21
Linda Godwin
@rontu
JeannieC57
Great capture !
December 1st, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous capture
December 1st, 2021
Diana
ace
You do have the most amazing captures of birds, another wonderful example.
December 1st, 2021
