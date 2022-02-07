Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1769
LHG_2914Painted Bunting
I was so excited to see the male painted bunting. I stalked him in the thickets and watched and waited until I could get shots of what I believe to be North America`s most brillant colored bird. This was taken at circle Bar b ranch in Fla
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Linda Godwin
@rontu
1769
photos
85
followers
68
following
484% complete
View this month »
1762
1763
1764
1765
1766
1767
1768
1769
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Taken
5th February 2022 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
paintedbunting
gloria jones
ace
Oh my...What a great capture of this beautiful bird.
February 8th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Oh wow he is so colourful and gorgeous!
February 8th, 2022
KWind
ace
Amazing clarity! Such a beautiful bird.
February 8th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful bird
February 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close