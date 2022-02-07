Previous
LHG_2914Painted Bunting by rontu
Photo 1769

LHG_2914Painted Bunting

I was so excited to see the male painted bunting. I stalked him in the thickets and watched and waited until I could get shots of what I believe to be North America`s most brillant colored bird. This was taken at circle Bar b ranch in Fla
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Linda Godwin

@rontu
gloria jones ace
Oh my...What a great capture of this beautiful bird.
February 8th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Oh wow he is so colourful and gorgeous!
February 8th, 2022  
KWind ace
Amazing clarity! Such a beautiful bird.
February 8th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful bird
February 8th, 2022  
